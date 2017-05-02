US STOCKS-Wall St flat ahead of long weekend
* Dow down 0.06 pct, S&P off 0.01 pct, Nasdaq up 0.06 pct (Adds details, changes comment and updates prices)
May 2 Vitol Sa
* To acquire Rotterdam splitter from Koch Supply & Trading
* Deal for an undisclosed sum, subject to the relevant regulatory approvals
* Has agreed to acquire an 85,000 barrels per day condensate splitter in Rotterdam from Koch Supply & Trading BV
* Asset will be acquired by Vitol subsidiary Vitol Refining Group BV. Staff based at the asset will transfer to Vitol
* Simmons & Co International, energy specialists of Piper Jaffray, served as exclusive financial advisor to Koch Supply&Trading on deal Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Dow down 0.06 pct, S&P off 0.01 pct, Nasdaq up 0.06 pct (Adds details, changes comment and updates prices)
BERLIN, May 26 IAG-owned airlines British Airways and Iberia are to follow Lufthansa by charging a fee for bookings via third parties, using new technology to take more control of their own bookings.