Feb 27 Vitruvio Real Estate Socimi SA:

* Asset valuation at end-Dec. at 54.8 million euros ($58.0 million), up 2 percent versus valuation at June 30, 2016

* NAV per share at end-Dec. at 13.22 euros Source text: bit.ly/2murHl4 , bit.ly/2lL80ad Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9450 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)