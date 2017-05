March 14 Vitruvio Real Estate SOCIMI SA

* Sees EBITDA of 2.2 million euros ($2.3 million)in FY 2017, 4.7 million euros in FY 2018, 5.2 million euros in FY 2019 and 5.2 million euros in FY 2020

* Sees net sales of 3.6 million euros in FY 2017, 6.8 million euros in FY 2018, 7.2 million euros in FY 2019 and 7.3 million euros in FY 2020

* Sees dividends of 0.9 million euros in FY 2017, 2.3 million euros in FY 2018, 2.8 million euros in FY 2019 and 2.8 million euros in FY 2020

