BRIEF-India's Bajaj Finance allots NCDs worth 2.25 bln rupees
May 29 Bajaj Finance Ltd: * Allots NCDs worth 2.25 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 22 Vittoria Assicurazioni SpA:
* FY total written premiums: 1,270.7 million euros ($1.34 billion), down 1.3 percent year on year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9472 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBAI, May 29 The government of Dubai is expected to raise the money needed to extend the city’s metro with an initial loan of roughly $500 million that will later be followed by loans guaranteed by export credit agencies (ECAs), banking sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.