BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
April 12 Vivant Corp:
* FY net income attributable 1.29 billion pesos versus 1.05 billion pesos
* FY operating revenue 2.52 billion pesos versus 2.95 billion pesos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement