BRIEF-AT&T names Rob Dapkiewicz VP-Federal Civilian, Global Public Sector
* at&t names rob dapkiewicz vice president-federal civilian in its global public sector organization
May 12 Vivant Corp
* Qtrly total revenues amounted to 948.6 million pesos, recording a 43% YOY growth from 663.6 million pesos
* Company recorded a total net income for the period ending march 31, 2017 of 243.8 million pesos, registering a growth of 29% YOY
* Qtrly interest income grew by 17% YOY to 13.5 million pesos
* Qtrly ebitda 312.5 million, up 21 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BERLIN, June 20 Sexist advertising could disappear from the streets of Germany's capital after the parties in Berlin's ruling coalition agreed a ban on degrading or discriminatory advertising even on privately-owned advertising hoardings.