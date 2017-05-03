BRIEF-AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
May 3 Vivant Corp
* Vivant Energy Corp signed a shareholders agreement with ET Energy Pilipinas Holding Corp
* Joint Venture company to develop rooftop solar installations on commercial and industrial sites in the philippines
* VEC shall own 60%, while ETPHC shall own 40% equity in the JVC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes