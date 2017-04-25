BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 25 Vivendi:
* Vivendi's chief executive Arnaud de Puyfontaine says a merger with advertising group Havas would 'make sense'
* Vivendi Chief Operating Officer Stephane Roussel says group aims to accelerate expansion in video games sector, with potential acquisitions
* Vivendi General Counsel Frederic Crepin says group received valuation estimates for Universal Music Group of about 20 billion euros
* Vivendi Chairman Bollore says talks with telecoms operator Orange only focus on potential commercial agreements
* Bollore says priority for group is to boost share price through higher results, not dividends Further company coverage: (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain and Gwenaelle Barzic)
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.