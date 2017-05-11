BRIEF-Amper sees to reach net cash position of 43 mln euros at end-2017
* SEES TO REACH NET CASH POSITION OF ABOUT 43 MILLION EUROS AFTER PACIFICO SUR SALE IS COMPLETE AT END-2017 Source text for Eikon:
May 11 Vivendi
* Q1 shows significant increase in revenues
* Full-Year outlook confirmed •
* Q1 adjusted net income grew 57.2% to €155 million
* Q1 revenues amounted to €2.66 billion, a strong increase of 6.9%
* Reaffirmed its long-term commitment to telecom italia
* Reaffirmed desire to create significant value for the telecom italia's customers, employees and shareholders. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
* Dufourcq would replace Maurizio Tamagnini for a three-year term