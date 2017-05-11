May 11 Vivendi

* Q1 shows significant increase in revenues

* Full-Year outlook confirmed •

* Q1 adjusted net income grew 57.2% to €155 million

* Q1 revenues amounted to €2.66 billion, a strong increase of 6.9%

* Reaffirmed its long-term commitment to telecom italia

* Reaffirmed desire to create significant value for the telecom italia's customers, employees and shareholders. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)