BRIEF-Amper sees to reach net cash position of 43 mln euros at end-2017
* SEES TO REACH NET CASH POSITION OF ABOUT 43 MILLION EUROS AFTER PACIFICO SUR SALE IS COMPLETE AT END-2017 Source text for Eikon:
May 11 Vivendi
* Vivendi says acquisition of 100 percent of Havas shares would cost 3.9 billion euros, according to an online presentation
* Vivendi says acquisition of Havas would strongly increase its group margins, according to an online presentation
* Vivendi says aims to close Havas deal by end of June, according to an online presentation Further company coverage: (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain)
* Dufourcq would replace Maurizio Tamagnini for a three-year term