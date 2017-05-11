May 11 Vivendi

* Vivendi says acquisition of 100 percent of Havas shares would cost 3.9 billion euros, according to an online presentation

* Vivendi says acquisition of Havas would strongly increase its group margins, according to an online presentation

* Vivendi says aims to close Havas deal by end of June, according to an online presentation Further company coverage: (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain)