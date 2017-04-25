Joaquin Phoenix bludgeons Cannes with Lynne Ramsay hit man thriller
* "You Were Never Really Here" last film shown in competition
April 25 Vivendi Sa
* Vivendi shareholders approve renewal of Vincent Bollore as board member with 82 percent of the votes
* Vivendi shareholders approve appointment of Yannick Bollore as board member with 71 percent of the votes Further company coverage: (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain)
* "You Were Never Really Here" last film shown in competition
CAIRO, May 27 Egypt launched a fresh round of air strikes over Libya on Saturday, Egyptian military sources and an eyewitness told Reuters, targeting militant camps it said were responsible for a shooting spree that killed dozens of Egyptian Christians.