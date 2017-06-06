BRIEF-Pilab signs lock-up agreement with FGP Venture sp. Z o.o.
* UNDER AGREEMENT FGP VENTURE SHALL NOT SELL SHARES OF PILAB WITHIN TWO YEARS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 6 Vivendi
* Vivendi says signs the agreement with the Bollore Group to purchase Bollore's 60 pct stake in Havas
* Vivendi says offered price of 9.25 euro per Havas share is confirmed
* Vivendi confirms will launch a simplified tender offer on the remaining Havas shares
* Vivendi says completion of the transaction is subject to the approval of the competent competition authorities Further company coverage: (Reporting by Paris newsroom)
SINGAPORE, June 22 China has told three major web portals to shut down their video and audio streaming services, saying they carry politically-related material that breaks state rules and social commentary which incites negative opinions.