June 6 Vivendi

* Vivendi says signs the agreement with the Bollore Group to purchase Bollore's 60 pct stake in Havas

* Vivendi says offered price of 9.25 euro per Havas share is confirmed

* Vivendi confirms will launch a simplified tender offer on the remaining Havas shares

* Vivendi says completion of the transaction is subject to the approval of the competent competition authorities Further company coverage: (Reporting by Paris newsroom)