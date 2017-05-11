May 11 Viveve Medical Inc:

* Viveve reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.57

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.51 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says recognized approximately $3 million in total revenue for q1 of 2017, representing 24% growth over q4 2016

* Q1 revenue view $2.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S