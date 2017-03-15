UPDATE 3-Britain says some of Manchester bomber's network potentially still at large
* Threat level reduced a notch by authorities (Adds 15th arrest)
March 15 Vivid Games SA:
* FY net profit 3.0 million zlotys ($738,189) versus profit of 7.6 million zlotys year ago
* FY revenue 22.8 million zlotys versus 17.3 million zlotys year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0640 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Threat level reduced a notch by authorities (Adds 15th arrest)
JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 28 A member of a U.S. Navy SEAL skydiving group was killed in a parachuting accident on Sunday while performing in an aerial exhibition as part of the annual Fleet Week festival in New York Harbor, a Navy official said.