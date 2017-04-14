BRIEF-Shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
April 14 Vivid Games SA:
* Resolves to issue no more than 10,500 series A bonds of nominal value of 1,000 zlotys ($250.6) each Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9909 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes
* Calstrs says urges Netflix shareholders to vote for proposal to adopt a majority vote standard for director elections - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: