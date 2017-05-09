BRIEF-Heico Corp acquires composites manufacturer Carbon by Design
* Heico stated that it expects acquisition to be accretive to its earnings within first year following acquisition
May 9 Vivint Solar Inc
* Vivint Solar announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 revenue $53.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $47.1 million
* Q1 non-GAAP loss per share $0.50
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* For Q2 of 2017, Vivint Solar expects MW installed: 44 to 48 MWS
* For Q2 of 2017, Vivint Solar expects cost per watt: $2.95 - $3.05
DUESSELDORF, June 20 Bayer's chief executive said talks with the EU Commission over the antitrust scrutiny of the German drugmaker's planned takeover of U.S. seeds maker Monsanto were "very good and constructive", confirming a target to wrap up the deal by year-end.