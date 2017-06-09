BRIEF-Invigor Group announces convertible note issue
* Invigor to drive growth through $2.5m convertible note issue
June 9 Vivocom Intl Holdings Bhd :
* Vivocom Intl Holdings says Vivocom Enterprise sent a notice to Coneff Corporation Sdn to terminate contract signed for provision of construction works Source text : (bit.ly/2sKjxZ2) Further company coverage:
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.8 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 29