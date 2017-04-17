BA says no evidence global IT outage caused by cyber attack
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said on Saturday there was no evidence that a global breakdown of its IT systems had been caused by a cyber attack.
April 17 Vivopower International Plc:
* Vivopower International Plc announces a joint venture for a 1.8 gw solar portfolio located throughout the United States
* Announced joint venture of its unit with an affiliate of Innovative Solar Systems
* As per JV, Innovative Solar will continue to develop solar projects in a portfolio of 1.8 gigawatts
* As per JV, Vivopower will have right to acquire each project in portfolio after it is fully developed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.