March 8 Vivus Inc:

* Vivus reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Vivus Inc - qtrly earnings per share $0.54

* Vivus Inc - total revenue, net for quarter was $81.8 million compared to $15.3 million

* Vivus - about 100,000 qsymia prescriptions were dispensed in quarter , compared to 132,000 in same period in 2015

* Vivus Inc says in Q4 of 2016, recognized a one-time up-front license fee of $69.4 million