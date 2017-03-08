WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
March 8 Vivus Inc:
* Vivus reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Vivus Inc - qtrly earnings per share $0.54
* Vivus Inc - total revenue, net for quarter was $81.8 million compared to $15.3 million
* Vivus - about 100,000 qsymia prescriptions were dispensed in quarter , compared to 132,000 in same period in 2015
* Vivus Inc says in Q4 of 2016, recognized a one-time up-front license fee of $69.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.