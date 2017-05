March 27 Vivus Inc

* Reacquires Stendra(R) (Avanafil) commercial rights from Sanofi

* Says Sanofi will provide transition services to avoid adverse impacts to regulatory approval applications in process

* Agreement with Sanofi to return commercial rights for Stendra in Africa, Middle East, Turkey, Commonwealth Of Independent States, including Russia, to Co