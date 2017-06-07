June 7 Vixs Systems Inc:

* Vixs reports first quarter fiscal 2018 results

* Says revenues for Q1 of fiscal 2018 totaled $4.8 million, down from $7.7 million recognized in Q4 of fiscal 2017

* Vixs Systems Inc - non-IFRS net loss for quarter $0.04 per share

* Vixs Systems Inc - IFRS comprehensive gain for Q1 was $0.02 gain per basic and diluted share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: