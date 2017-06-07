BRIEF-Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 mln unit private placement
* Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 million unit private placement and initiates exploration program at Tepal
June 7 Vixs Systems Inc:
* Vixs reports first quarter fiscal 2018 results
* Says revenues for Q1 of fiscal 2018 totaled $4.8 million, down from $7.7 million recognized in Q4 of fiscal 2017
* Vixs Systems Inc - non-IFRS net loss for quarter $0.04 per share
* Vixs Systems Inc - IFRS comprehensive gain for Q1 was $0.02 gain per basic and diluted share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 million unit private placement and initiates exploration program at Tepal
PARIS, June 22 Boeing said it had won 571 orders and commitments for jetliners at the Paris Airshow, upstaging European rival Airbus after the launch of a new model of its 737 MAX passenger jet.