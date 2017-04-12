BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 12 Vixs Systems Inc
* Vixs sells Legacy Moca business to Maxlinear, with IP license
* As a result of transaction, Vixs will be exiting Moca market
* Deal for $5 million in cash
* Vixs plans to use sale proceeds to improve its balance sheet and for working capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results