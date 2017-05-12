BRIEF-DMX Technologies proposes disposal of PT. Packet Systems Indonesia
* Aggregate consideration for proposed disposal is US$7.5 million
May 12 Vixtel Technologies Holdings Ltd
* Group's net profit has increased by approximately 114.3 pct to approximately RMB4.5 million for three months ended 31 March 2017
* Qtrly revenue of group has increased by approximately 64.8 pct to approximately RMB26.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1400 GMT on Tuesday: