Banks help European shares as ECB talk dominates, offsetting tech slump
* Antivirus firm Sophos falls despite new global attack (Writes through, adds details, closing prices)
June 27 Vjtf Eduservices Ltd:
* Seeks members' nod for borrowing money in excess of paid up capital and free reserves of the company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Antivirus firm Sophos falls despite new global attack (Writes through, adds details, closing prices)
* KB Home, General Mills rise after strong quarterly earnings