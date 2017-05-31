BRIEF-Asetek announces new data center order
* ASETEK ANNOUNCES NEW DATA CENTER ORDER TO COOL NVIDIA'S P100 GPU ACCELERATORS
May 30 VLC Holdings Co Ltd
* Says it will forgive receivables of 241 million yen from unit VLC Co.,Ltd. due to liabilities exceeding assets of unit, on May 31
* Perficient Inc - acquisition is expected to be accretive to adjusted earnings per share immediately