BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
March 30 VMware
* VMware announces $300 million stock purchase agreement with Dell
* $300 million stock purchase agreement is part of company's previously disclosed $1.2 billion buyback authorization through end of fiscal 2018
* VMware Inc - separately, Dell Technologies plans to use $300 million proceeds to repurchase Dell tracking stock for VMware, Dvmt
* VMware-Impact of stock purchase agreement on prior provided guidance for fiscal Q1 2018, FY fiscal 2018 diluted share count not expected to be material
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018