BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
April 12 VMware Inc
* VMware to acquire WaveFront to accelerate delivery of its cross-cloud management services
* VMware says terms were not disclosed.
* VMware Inc- VMware does not expect the transaction to have a material impact on its FY18 operating results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results