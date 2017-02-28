U.S. might ban laptops on all flights into and out of the country
May 28 The United States might ban laptops from aircraft cabins of all flights into and out of the country, John Kelly, Secretary of Homeland Security, said on Sunday.
Feb 28 Vocento SA:
* FY net loss 60.0 million euros ($63.63 million) versus profit 4.1 million euros year ago
* Says FY comparable net profit positive at 3.2 million euros, but impact from changes in corporate tax lead to a reported net loss
* FY EBITDA 42.1 million euros versus 47.6 million euros year ago
* FY operating income 448.8 million euros versus 467.6 million euros year ago
* Net debt 66.4 million euros at end-Dec. versus 108.8 million euros at end-Dec. 2015 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9430 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, May 28 U.S. President Donald Trump dismissed many unidentified sources as phony and said leaks from the White House were "fake news" on Sunday, following reports his son-in-law Jared Kushner tried to set up a secret channel of communications with Moscow before Trump took office.