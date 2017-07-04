FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Vocus announces granting of non-exclusive due diligence to KKR
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
July 4, 2017 / 10:40 PM / in 19 hours

BRIEF-Vocus announces granting of non-exclusive due diligence to KKR

1 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - Vocus Group Ltd:

* Vocus announces granting of non-exclusive due diligence

* Received a preliminary, indicative and non-binding proposal from Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.​

* Offer at a price of $3.50 cash per share

* Proposal from Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. to acquire 100% of shares in Vocus

* Board determined it is in best interests of shareholders to grant KKR opportunity to conduct due diligence on a non-exclusive basis​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

