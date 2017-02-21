Feb 22 Vocus Group Ltd:

* Profit for half-year attributable to owners of vocus group limited up 94.9% to $47.2 million

* HY revenues from ordinary activities up 403.9% to $888.241 million

* Interim dividend for year ended 30 June 2017 to be paid on 21 april 2017 6.0 CPS

* Confirms FY17 full year guidance of underlying EBITDA in range of $430 - $450 million