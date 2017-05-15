BRIEF-Synertone Communication posts FY loss attributable HK$196.693 mln
* Directors do not recommend payment of any dividends in respect of years ended 31 March 2017 and 2016.
May 15 Vodacom Group Ltd
* FY HEPS 923 cents versus 883 cents year ago
* FY South Africa data revenue grew 19.7 percent to r20 696 million
* FY group data revenue up 16.4%, supported by strategy of data network investment and device migration
* FY group capital expenditure of r11 292 million
* Final dividend per share of 435 cents, taking total dividend to 830 cents per share for year
* Target group service revenue growth of mid-single digit, previously low-to-mid single digit, over next three years
* Target group EBIT growth of mid-to-high single digit and capital intensity of 12-14% of group revenue over next three years
* Change to FY EBIT target reflects change in management short-term incentive targets, which are now based on EBIT, previously EBITDA
* Key growth areas remain robust, including data, for which customer demand remains strong Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
BOSTON, June 20 Major oil companies like Exxon Mobil and BP Plc have thrown their support behind a carbon tax plan proposed by a group of elder Republican statesmen, according to an advertisement published in the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday.