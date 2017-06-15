BRIEF-GPI to buy part of Sigma Informatica units
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT IT HAS SIGNED AN ACQUISITION AGREEMENT WITH SIGMA INFORMATICA SPA
June 15 Vodacom Group Ltd:
* Peter Moyo, chairman of company will retire, step down from board at forthcoming AGM to be held on Tuesday July 18 2017
* Appointment of Jabu Moleketi, current independent non-executive director, to role of chairman of company with effect from July 19 2017
* Appointment of Sakumzi Macozoma as lead independent director of company also with effect from Wednesday, July 19 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ISTANBUL, June 23 Turkey's defence minister said on Friday his country had no plans to review its military base in Qatar and that any demand for its closure would represent interference in Ankara's relations with the Gulf state.