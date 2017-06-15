June 15 Vodacom Group Ltd:

* Peter Moyo, chairman of company will retire, step down from board at forthcoming AGM to be held on Tuesday July 18 2017

* Appointment of Jabu Moleketi, current independent non-executive director, to role of chairman of company with effect from July 19 2017

* Appointment of Sakumzi Macozoma as lead independent director of company also with effect from Wednesday, July 19 2017