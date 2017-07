July 27 (Reuters) - Vodafone India:

* Vodafone India brings Magzter to its users

Source text - Vodafone India today announced an exciting partnership with Magzter, the world’s largest digital magazine newsstand – to offer an unparalleled digital reading experience to 200 million+ customers in India. With this association, Vodafone customers can now access over 100,000 issues of 4,000+ best-selling national and international magazines across the globe at an exclusive offer price.