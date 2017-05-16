May 16 Vodafone
* Cfo says free cash flow step-up driven by growth in
organic business as capex normalises
* Cfo says goal is continuing dividend cover, ceo says sees
balance between investment needs and shareholder rewards
* Cfo says regulation will weigh on service revenue growth
in Europe in fy18, drag of about 1 percent point
* Ceo says service revenue in uk "flattening", enterprise
remains highly competitive
* Ceo says operational improvements in uk now visible
* Ceo says no plans to move out of the uk after brexit, for
vodafone brexit does not make a big difference
* Ceo says no plan to put Ghana, other african units into
Vodacom at the moment
* Cfo says India could quickly rebound
Further company coverage:
(Reporting By London Bureau)