New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
May 3 Voestalpine:
* CEO Eder tells reporters full-year results will be broadly in line with guidance
* Eder says company to announce total cost of Texas plant next week
* Eder says decision on whether to build new stainless steel plant at Kapfenberg site will depend primarily on electricity prices Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.