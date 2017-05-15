BRIEF-Constellation Alpha Capital Corp units open at $10.00 in debut vs IPO price of $10.00/unit
* Constellation Alpha Capital Corp units open at $10.00 in debut on NASDAQ versus IPO price of $10.00 per unit Further company coverage:
voip-pal.com
* voip-pal.com announces plans to increase damage demands in lawsuits versus Apple, Verizon and AT&T
* voip-pal.com -revised total damages sought by Voip-Pal from Apple would rise from more than two billion dollars to more than twenty-five billion dollars
* voip-pal.com - Current damages sought from Verizon of more than two billion dollars would increase to over seventeen billion dollars
* voip-pal.com -Current damages sought from AT&T would increase from more than one billion dollars to over thirteen billion dollars Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, June 20 The Federal Reserve on Tuesday said it dropped an enforcement action against JPMorgan Chase & Co in a 2011 bid-rigging matter and the bank will no longer have to submit compliance paperwork, the central bank said on Tuesday.