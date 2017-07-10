FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Volaris reports June 2017 traffic results
July 10, 2017 / 12:02 PM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Volaris reports June 2017 traffic results

1 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - ‍Volaris

* Volaris reports June 2017 traffic results, passenger growth of 4%, load factor of 89%

* Says during June 2017 volaris increased total capacity, as measured in Available Seat Miles (ASMS), by 7.8% year over year​

* Says ‍network load factor for June was 89.1%, an increase of 0.2 percentage points year over year​

* Volaris says total demand, as measured in Revenue Passenger Miles (RPMS), in June 2017 increased 8.0% year over year, reaching 1.3 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

