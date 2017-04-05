April 5 Controladora Vuela Compania De Aviacion Sab De Cv

* Volaris reports march 2017 traffic results, passenger growth of 8%

* Controladora vuela compania de aviacion sab de cv - total demand, as measured in RPMS, for Q1, March 2017 increased 14.4%, 7.4% year over year, respectively

* Controladora vuela compania de aviacion sab de cv - transported a total of 4.0 million passengers during Q1 of 2017, an increase of 15.6% year over year

* Controladora vuela compania de aviacion sab de cv - during March 2017, volaris transported over 1.3 million passengers, an increase of 8.1% year over year

* In Q1, co increased total capacity, measured in available seat miles, by 16.8% y-o-year

* Controladora vuela compania de aviacion sab de cv - network load factor for Q1 and March 2017 reached 83.2% and 85.1%, respectively

* Controladora vuela compania de aviacion sab de cv - confirms its stated adjusted EBITDAR margin guidance in high teens for Q1 2017

* In March 2017, co increased total capacity, measured in available seat miles, by 7.9% y-o-y

* In Q1 2017, co increased domestic & international ASMS by 12.8% and 26.2%, respectively