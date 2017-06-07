BRIEF-Evolent Health announces pricing of secondary public offering of class A common stock
* Evolent Health Inc announces pricing of secondary public offering of class a common stock
June 7 Controladora Vuela Compania De Aviacion Sab De Cv
* Volaris reports may 2017 traffic results, passenger growth of 10%
* May load factor 83.8 percent, down 2.2 points
* Controladora Vuela Compania De Aviacion Sab De Cv - transported a total of 1.4 million passengers during may 2017, an increase of 9.9% year over year
* May 2017 total RPMS 1.32 billion versus 1.16 billion in may 2016
* Controladora Vuela Compania De Aviacion Sab De Cv - total demand, as measured in RPMS, in may 2017 increased 14.0% year over year, reaching 1.3 billion
* May 2017 total ASMS 1.58 billion versus 1.34 billion in may 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SEACOR Marine announces “stalking horse” bid to form joint venture with montco offshore, inc.