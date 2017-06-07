June 7 Controladora Vuela Compania De Aviacion Sab De Cv

* Volaris reports may 2017 traffic results, passenger growth of 10%

* May load factor 83.8 percent, down 2.2 points

* Controladora Vuela Compania De Aviacion Sab De Cv - transported a total of 1.4 million passengers during may 2017, an increase of 9.9% year over year

* May 2017 total RPMS 1.32 billion versus 1.16 billion in may 2016

* Controladora Vuela Compania De Aviacion Sab De Cv - total demand, as measured in RPMS, in may 2017 increased 14.0% year over year, reaching 1.3 billion

* May 2017 total ASMS 1.58 billion versus 1.34 billion in may 2016