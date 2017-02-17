Italy lags sluggish European shares as political worries weigh
* Lanxess boosted as Warren Buffet buys stake (Adds details, updates prices)
Feb 17 Controladora Vuela Compania De Aviacion Sab De Cv
* Volaris reports record 38 pct adjusted EBITDAR margin for the full year 2016
* Controladora vuela compania de aviacion sab de cv - CASM for Q4 was PS.133.5 cents, a 16.3 pct increase compared to Q4 2015
* Controladora vuela compania de aviacion sab de cv - total operating revenues per available seat mile (TRASM) rose to PS.144.1 cents for Q4
* Controladora vuela compania de aviacion sab de cv earnings per ADS PS. 0.47 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Europe's No.2 copper miner, Poland's state-run KGHM, is not concerned about the recent strengthening of zloty, the company's Chief Executive Radoslaw Domagalski-Labedzki says