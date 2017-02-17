Feb 17 Controladora Vuela Compania De Aviacion Sab De Cv

* Volaris reports record 38 pct adjusted EBITDAR margin for the full year 2016

* Controladora vuela compania de aviacion sab de cv - CASM for Q4 was PS.133.5 cents, a 16.3 pct increase compared to Q4 2015

* Controladora vuela compania de aviacion sab de cv - total operating revenues per available seat mile (TRASM) rose to PS.144.1 cents for Q4

* Controladora vuela compania de aviacion sab de cv earnings per ADS PS. 0.47