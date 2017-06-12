BRIEF-Dollar General names Jason Reiser executive vice president and chief merchandising officer
June 12 `Volkswagen AG
* Joachim Drees (52) contracted as Chief Executive Officer of MAN SE and of MAN Truck & Bus AG for another five years Further company coverage: (Frankfurt Newsroom)
* Dean Foods Co says announced today that it has acquired Uncle Matt's Organic