April 21 Volkswagen Group Canada Inc:

* Both Québec and Ontario Courts have granted approval of nationwide settlement agreement to resolve consumer claims in Canada

* Approval to resolve consumer claims in Canada related to 2.0L diesel emissions matter for about 105,000 affected vehicles

* Approved settlement agreement provides for cash payments to eligible owners, lessees of Volkswagen and Audi 2.0L TDI vehicles Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: