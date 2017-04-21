BRIEF-Chipotle reports findings from investigation of payment card security incident
* Chipotle Mexican Grill reports findings from investigation of payment card security incident
April 21 Volkswagen Group Canada Inc:
* Both Québec and Ontario Courts have granted approval of nationwide settlement agreement to resolve consumer claims in Canada
* Approval to resolve consumer claims in Canada related to 2.0L diesel emissions matter for about 105,000 affected vehicles
* Approved settlement agreement provides for cash payments to eligible owners, lessees of Volkswagen and Audi 2.0L TDI vehicles
* Leading independent proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis & Co recommends Buffalo Wild Wings shareholders vote “for” all nine of Buffalo Wild Wings’ director nominees