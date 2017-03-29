BRIEF-Garmin to appeal ITC initial determination
* Garmin disagrees with initial determination and will seek review by ITC, which is expected to issue a final determination in August 2017.
March 29 (Reuters) -
* Volkswagen says it has U.S. EPA approval to sell repaired diesels - Bloomberg Source text : bloom.bg/2oiJXyQ Further company coverage:
* Garmin disagrees with initial determination and will seek review by ITC, which is expected to issue a final determination in August 2017.
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)