BRIEF-India's Everlon Synthetics March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter profit 7.9 million rupees versus 2.1 million rupees year ago
Feb 17 Volkswagen Ag
* Says voluntarily issues workshop recall for natural gas models up to and including model year 2014 as a precautionary measure
* Says voluntary recall affects passat, touran and caddy natural gas models
* Says in germany a total of 6,270 cars (2,359 caddy, 2,361 touran and 1,550 passat) are affected by this recall Further company coverage: (Frankfurt newsroom)
* March quarter profit 7.9 million rupees versus 2.1 million rupees year ago
DUBLIN, May 29 Irish annual retail sales volumes increased at the slowest pace in almost four years in April due largely to a Brexit-influenced fall in car sales, central statistics office data showed on Monday.