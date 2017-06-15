Deadly London tower blaze began in a Hotpoint fridge freezer - police
LONDON, June 23 A fire that engulfed a London tower block killing at least 79 people started in a Hotpoint fridge freezer, London police said on Friday.
June 15 GAZ:
* VOLKSWAGEN WILL SUPPLY VOLKSWAGEN TDI 2.0 ENGINES FOR LIGHT COMMERCIAL VEHICLES OF GAZ
* ENGINES WILL BE INSTALLED ON GAZELLE NEXT CARS Further company coverage:, (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, June 23 A fire that engulfed a London tower block killing at least 79 people started in a Hotpoint fridge freezer, London police said on Friday.
* Says it plans to issue up to 1.0 billion yuan ($146.21 million) convertible bonds