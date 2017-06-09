June 9 VOLKSWAGEN AG:

* SAYS VW BRAND MAY DELIVERIES IN EUROPE UP 6.7 PERCENT, GERMANY UP 6 PERCENT, CHINA UP 4 PERCENT, US UP 4.3 PERCENT

* SAYS VW BRAND SALES UP 3.5 PERCENT TO 513,500 VEHICLES IN MAY