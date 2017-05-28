May 29 Volpara Health Technologies Ltd

* In FY18, company expects strong annual recurring revenue growth in excess of 200 percent

* Co will begin FY18 with a starting annual recurring revenue of NZ$1.1mln, up approximately 600 percent from end of FY16

* FY total comprehensive loss for period NZ$9.6 million versus loss of NZ$30.4 million