REFILE-Lenovo's struggling mobile business sets sight on high-end market
* Lenovo mobile loss widens, despite overall return to profit
March 7 Volt Information Sciences Inc
* Volt information sciences inc- on march 6, 2017, co and units and mtech holdings, llc entered into a stock purchase agreement-sec filing
* Volt information sciences- pursuant to which, buyer acquired all of issued and outstanding capital stock of maintech, from seller on cash-free, debt-free basis
* Volt information sciences inc- under terms of sale agreement, purchase price for acquisition was $18.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Lenovo mobile loss widens, despite overall return to profit
May 29 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.