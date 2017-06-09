BRIEF-Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 mln unit private placement
* Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 million unit private placement and initiates exploration program at Tepal
June 9 Volt Information Sciences Inc
* Volt Information Sciences reports fiscal 2017 second quarter financial results
* Q2 revenue fell 9.7 percent to $303 million
* Effective immediately, jorge perez has resigned as president of volt workforce solutions
* Volt Information Sciences Inc - effective immediately, Jorge Perez has resigned as president of Volt Workforce Solutions
* Volt Information Sciences Inc - company has commenced a search permanent replacement for Jorge Perez
* Volt Information Sciences Inc qtrly loss per share $0.04
* Michael dean, president and ceo, will be assuming president of Volt Workforce Solutions role on an interim basis
* Volt Information Sciences Inc - on a same store basis, q2 net revenue declined 5.6 percent year-over-year
* Volt Information Sciences Inc - received IRS federal income tax refund of $13.8 million in Q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, June 22 Boeing said it had won 571 orders and commitments for jetliners at the Paris Airshow, upstaging European rival Airbus after the launch of a new model of its 737 MAX passenger jet.