March 8 Volt Information Sciences Inc:

* Volt information sciences reports fiscal 2017 first quarter financial results

* Q1 revenue fell 4.3 percent to $313 million

* Q1 gross margin percentage of 15.0% increased 110 basis points year-over-year

* During Q1, co amended financing program with PNC Bank and extended program by one-year to January 31, 2018

* Qtrly loss per share $0.22